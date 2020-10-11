HomeWAV, a video visitation provider used by prisons across the US, exposed private calls of inmates with their families and attorneys, on an unprotected server (Zack Whittaker/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Zack Whittaker / :

HomeWAV, a video visitation provider used by prisons across the US, exposed private calls of inmates with their families and attorneys, on an unprotected server  —  Thousands of calls were spilling from an unprotected server.  —  Fearing the spread of coronavirus, jails and prisons remain on lockdown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR