Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Apple update fixes inconsistent COVID-19 exposure notifications issue on iPhone
  • Health Records on iPhone is now available in Canada
  • Apple’s iPhone 12 will be announced on October 13
  • COVID Alert reaches 3.3 million downloads since launch
  • Vidéotron completes project to bring high-speed internet to 30,000 more homes
  • Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99
  • HP Omen 15 (2020) Review
  • iPad (2020) Review: Old standby
  • Sony reveals official PS5 teardown, offers ‘up-close and personal look’ at console
  • Effective 5G deployment key to Canada’s climate change commitment: report
  • TD subsidiary launches major Tesla battery project in Alberta
  • Contest: Win a Bell Motorola Edge+ (two up for grabs)
  • Nest Audio Review: Worthwhile, long-overdue upgrade
  • Xbox All Access pre-orders are now available at EB Games Canada
  • Apple sues Canadian recycling partner for stealing and reselling devices
  • COVID Alert app now available in Quebec
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: E for everyone

