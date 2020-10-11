Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Apple update fixes inconsistent COVID-19 exposure notifications issue on iPhone

Health Records on iPhone is now available in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 12 will be announced on October 13

COVID Alert reaches 3.3 million downloads since launch

Vidéotron completes project to bring high-speed internet to 30,000 more homes

Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99

HP Omen 15 (2020) Review

iPad (2020) Review: Old standby

Sony reveals official PS5 teardown, offers ‘up-close and personal look’ at console

Effective 5G deployment key to Canada’s climate change commitment: report

TD subsidiary launches major Tesla battery project in Alberta

Contest: Win a Bell Motorola Edge+ (two up for grabs)

Nest Audio Review: Worthwhile, long-overdue upgrade

Xbox All Access pre-orders are now available at EB Games Canada

Apple sues Canadian recycling partner for stealing and reselling devices

COVID Alert app now available in Quebec

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: E for everyone

