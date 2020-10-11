Halle Berry Helps Rescue Cat Named After Her to Find Forever Home

WENN

The Hollywood brunette beauty uses her platform on social media to share a story of Halle Berry the rescue cat in hopes to get the adorable furry animal adopted.

–

“Catwoman” star Halle Berry is urging fans to help her find a home for a puss that shares her name.

Bosses at the Michigan Humane Society recently took in the cat, and they are hoping her famous name might help her get adopted.

After spotting a tweet about the centre’s new feline friend, Halle jumped on the micro-blogging site to help the puss, currently housed at an adoption centre in Howell, find a forever home.

She retweeted the Humane Society’s posts about Halle Berry and added a string of exclamation marks.

The eight-year-old cat is described as “a sweet quiet girl looking for a calm home.”

“We don’t know if she has a history with children or dogs, so a slow introduction would be best,” a Twitter description reads. “She has lived with cats in the past, and has gotten along with other cats here at the shelter as well. New situations can be scary for her, but once she settles in she loves attention!”

Meanwhile, over the summer Dennis Quaid adopted a cat called Dennis Quaid from a shelter in Lynchburg, Virginia – and now his new pet’s journey is coming to TV.

Quaid, who will executive produce the TV series, says, “I’ve been lucky enough to be associated with the wonderful world of pets through my involvement in recent films and while I’ve traditionally been more of a dog person, when I heard that Dennis Quaid, the cat, was in peril, I knew I had to act quick… I’m very much looking forward to sharing kitty Quaid’s story with viewers.”