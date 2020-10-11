Home Business Guerreiro wins Giro d’Italia ninth stage, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink By

Guerreiro wins Giro d’Italia ninth stage, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


ROCCARASO, Italy () – Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d’Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday.

The EF-Education First rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

The previous Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro was Acacio Da Silva in 1989.

Another Portuguese, Joao Almeida, retained the overall leader’s Magia Rosa despite losing time on other top contenders in the steepest, final part of the last ascent.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crossed the line four seconds behind double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali and 18 behind Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman.

Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands was the top rider who lost most ground, finishing 21 seconds adrift of Fuglsang and Kelderman, who is second overall, 30 seconds off the pace.

After Monday’s rest day, Tuesday’s 10th stage will be a 177-km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©