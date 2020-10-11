Group raising funds to sue Andre Cronje over EMN hack By Cointelegraph

Group raising funds to sue Andre Cronje over EMN hack
A group of investors is crowdfunding a lawsuit against Yearn.finance (YFI) founder Andre Cronje over the unreleased and unfinished Eminence (EMN) protocol and its hack.
In a post, the group EMN Investigation said it is raising money to sue Cronje, Yearn developer ‘banteg,’ and Twitter user and Yearn supporter Blue Kirby (NYSE:). The group said 100% of the donations would be used to finance the lawsuit. Crowdfunding will end on November 9. The group added:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.