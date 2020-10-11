Goran Dragic listed as active for Game 6 of NBA Finals

Heat guard Goran Dragic (foot) is being listed as active for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel tweets.

This marks the first time Dragic has been active since suffering a plantar fascia tear in Game 1, which he left in noticeable pain after landing on his foot. The Heat also lost Bam Adebayo during that contest, although the 23-year-old later made his return to the lineup in Game 4.

It’s still unclear whether Dragic, who has played a key role with the Heat during the playoffs, will see much action on Sunday. Before getting injured, Dragic was averaging 19.9 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the postseason, taking pressure off Jimmy Butler while offering more ball-handling.

“He wants to be out there with his heart and soul,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, as relayed by Winderman (Twitter link).

Now armed with Dragic being active, the Heat will look to tie the NBA Finals and force a potential Game 7 on Tuesday. Lakers star Anthony Davis (heel contusion) is also set to play after previously being listed as probable.