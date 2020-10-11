Google halts plans to launch News Showcase in Australia, says it isn't clear if the product will be viable under the country's draft News Media Bargaining code (Sarah Jacob/Bloomberg)

Sarah Jacob / Bloomberg:

Google halts plans to launch News Showcase in Australia, says it isn’t clear if the product will be viable under the country’s draft News Media Bargaining code  —  Google has halted plans to launch its ‘News Showcase,rsquo; product in Australia as the tech company isn’t clear if it will be viable under …

