Glow: Cast asks fans to support petition for Netflix film after series cancellation

The cast of Glow has asked fans to support a petition to save the show, after it was cancelled by Netflix.

The Emmy-nominated comedy, which centres around a troupe of female wrestlers, was last summer renewed for a fourth and final season. The final season had been shooting for three weeks and had wrapped on one episode when it was suspended in March due to the pandemic.

On Monday (5 October), Netflix announced that the show had been cancelled, claiming that shooting an ensemble show that was so “physically intimate” would be too challenging under social distancing measures.

During a virtual reunion, the cast – including Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie and Marc Maron – unanimously agreed to the idea of reuniting once more for a movie version of their show, and asked viewers to also make their voices heard by joining the #SaveGLOW petition, or by “going old school” and posting letters to Netflix.

“It would be a very exciting thing and it would seem like Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it,” said Maron. “It would probably solve the problem, it would be easier for them to do.

Glow (Ali Goldstein/Netflix)