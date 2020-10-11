Gal Gadot Stars As Cleopatra In New Movie

“Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.”

Are you sitting down? Because I’m about to give you the best news of 2020 so far: Gal Gadot will set aside her Wonder Woman tiara for Cleopatra’s crown!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly! The 35-year-old will be starring in an upcoming movie about Cleopatra. And according to Deadline, the film was her idea!


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Patty Jenkins, who directed both Wonder Woman films, joins Gal in this exciting new adventure. And the movie will be scripted by Laeta Kalogridis, who’s written for Alexander, Night Watch, and Shutter Island. With all these incredible women on board, Cleopatra is sure to be an empowering film.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

In case you need a quick history refresh, Cleopatra VII was descended from Ptolemy I Soter, Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general. She was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty in Egypt and one of the few female pharaohs of her line. She is mainly remembered for her love affairs with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.


20th Century Fox/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Though historians generally agree that Cleopatra was Macedonian Greek, some people are upset about the casting choice and believe the role should have gone to an Egyptian or Black actor, which would be great to see regardless. Just because a character is historically white doesn’t mean we can’t have people of color playing them!

There have been a number of movies over the years depicting the Queen of the Nile, but the most famous was Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra (1963) – it was nominated for nine Oscars and won four. I’m betting Gal’s portrayal will be just as amazing!


20th Century Fox/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Tons of people are stoked about the upcoming film, including Cleopatra herself:

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo

Gal Gadot is the perfect choice to play Cleopatra on like six different levels. Great casting!

@GalGadot @PattyJenks @ParamountPics A story about a strong woman, portrayed by a strong woman and direct by a strong woman. I can't wait to see this movie!!!

What do you think about Gal Gadot as Cleopatra? Let me know in the comments below!

