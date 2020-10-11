From the Editor’s Desk: Weird phones are the future

This past week I just got done reviewing the LG Wing, which by all accounts is not the best Android phone you can buy for $1000. Reviews from other publications have been mixed too, with some outlets praising the unique form factor and the experiences it enables, and others complaining of the slow 60Hz display and questionable software choices. You can get a far superior overall smartphone for $1000 (or less) elsewhere, from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus or even LG itself. Even with the support of Verizon in the U.S., I doubt the LG Wing will sell in huge numbers. But despite this, and my own indifference towards the phone as an overall package, I’m glad it exists. The Wing, like the Microsoft Surface Duo, is an example of a manufacturer having the courage to ship an imperfect device that might prepare the ground for more polished products in future. Early Prime Day deals 2020: Sales on headphones, Galaxy phones, Echo devices & more There’s a reason LG’s referring to its new series of smartphones as the “Explorer Project,” after all.

Even if phones like the LG Wing aren’t successes on their first try, I’m glad they exist. That’s why I’m eager to see what’s next for the Explorer Project. What will that be? Well, the slider phone that was first teased at the end of the LG Wing event last month is a good bet. The few seconds of video show a device with a main screen that slides up to reveal what’s presumably a secondary display area down below. This is an idea that’s been rattling around in LG’s collective brain for a few years already. It was one of the designs considered internally at the company for the V30. “Project Joan” as it was called, got far enough along for concept renders to be produced showing how it might work. Images leaked by Evan Blass at the time showed everything from a virtual BackBerry Priv-style keyboard slide-out, to contextual map results and audio controls.