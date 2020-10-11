Friday deals: Best Buy Apple Event discounts AirPods, save on accessories, more

Today’s best deals include the latest Best Buy Apple event, Nomad’s rugged leather AirPods Case, and three Apple Watch bands for $7. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales

Best Buy is discounting a number of headphones from Apple and Beats as part of this weekend’s sale. That includes AirPods with Charging Case at $130. You’ll also find this deal over at Amazon. That’s a nearly $30 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Check out the entire sale here.

Save 50% on Nomad’s Active Rugged Leather AirPods Case

Nomad is currently offering its Active Rugged AirPods Case for $17.48 when code FUTURE50 has been applied at checkout. Shipping charges apply. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This case from Nomad lets you wrap AirPods in leather with a rugged design that’ll defend against scratches and more. On top of just upping the stylings of your earbuds, this case is compatible with the wireless charging case for using with Qi pads. There’s also a charging indicator cutout and a port on the bottom for wired connections, as well.

Get three Apple Watch sport bands for $7

Yandu via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from a month ago. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day.

Anker’s pre-Prime Day sale starts at $15

Anker has launched its pre-Prime Day sale at Amazon with a host of discounts on charging essentials and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker 45W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Wall Charger at $31. As a comparison, it typically goes for $38 with today’s deal delivering the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue HomeKit Lights from $20

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $150. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer comes within $20 of the 2020 low and matches the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Kickstart or expand your Philips Hue setup with this 5-piece bundle. Alongside the required HomeKit-enabled bridge, you’ll find one of the Hue dimmer switches which pairs with the three Color Ambiance LED bulbs. This is a great package to add some flair into your smart home while also catering to those who aren’t ready to fully rely on smartphone or voice control. Shop other Philips Hue deals from $20.

