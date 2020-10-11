French Open to have night sessions in 2021: organisers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . French Open

PARIS () – The French Open will have night sessions that will be televised in France exclusively on Amazon (NASDAQ:) Prime Video as of next year, organisers said on Sunday.

The French tennis federation said that one match a day, from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, would start at 2100 local time.

“Spectators are guaranteed to see that day’s headline men’s or women’s match from 9pm onwards,” the FFT said in a statement.

The FFT’s decision leaves Wimbledon as the only of the four Grand Slam tournaments without a night session.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR