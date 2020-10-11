French Open to have night sessions in 2021: organisers By

© . French Open
PARIS () – The French Open will have night sessions that will be televised in France exclusively on Amazon (NASDAQ:) Prime Video as of next year, organisers said on Sunday.
The French tennis federation said that one match a day, from the first Monday until the quarter-finals, would start at 2100 local time.
“Spectators are guaranteed to see that day’s headline men’s or women’s match from 9pm onwards,” the FFT said in a statement.
The FFT’s decision leaves Wimbledon as the only of the four Grand Slam tournaments without a night session.
