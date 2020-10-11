Former Bond Girl Margaret Nolan Passed Away at 76

Oscar Deeks, the son of the ‘Goldfinger’ actress, makes public that she died on October 5, as filmmaker Edgar Wright pays tribute to the actress who started her career as glamour model.

Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76.

The British actress and artist’s son, Oscar Deeks, tells Variety she died on October 5, and filmmaker Edgar Wright, who cast Nolan in his upcoming movie “Last Night in Soho“, broke the news to fans via Twitter on Sunday, October 11.

Paying tribute to Nolan, Wright wrote, “She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the ‘Carry On’ cast too.”

Nolan began her career in the 1960s as a glamour model, using the stage moniker Vicky Kennedy, but stuck to her real name as she pursued acting.

In 1964, she rose to prominence as the gold-painted model in the famed title sequence of 007 movie “Goldfinger”, in which she also played Dink, the masseuse for James Bond, portrayed by Sean Connery, and appeared in The Beatles film “A Hard Day’s Night”.

She went on to feature in “Ferry Cross the Mersey”, the movie musical starring rock band Gerry and the Pacemakers, and joined the “Carry On” comedy franchise with her first of many parts in “Carry On Cowboy”.

Nolan’s other acting credits included series like “Steptoe and Son”, and Spike Milligan‘s “Q…”, and movies such as “The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery”, “No Sex Please”, “We’re British”, and Yvonne Deutschman’s 2011 film “The Power of Three”, which marked her onscreen return after an almost three decade-long hiatus.

Wright’s “Last Night in Soho”, one of Nolan’s last projects, is set for release in April, 2021.