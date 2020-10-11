Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors — Another Five Eyes meeting, another call for encryption backdoors in modern tech. — Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes, along with government representatives for Japan and India …
Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Five Eyes governments, India, and Japan make new call for encryption backdoors — Another Five Eyes meeting, another call for encryption backdoors in modern tech. — Members of the intelligence-sharing alliance Five Eyes, along with government representatives for Japan and India …