Filmfare recommends: Top films starring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Mili (1975)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Ashok Kumar

Mili kind of carried the same premise as that of Anand (1971). There too, Hrishikesh Mukherjee has emphasised that the best way to live life is to fill it with laughter. There, Rajesh Khanna’s character is dying from cancer but doesn’t let the fact stop him from spreading positivity. Here too, Mili (Jaya Bachchan) suffers from a girl who suffers from pernicious anaemia, a disease which was considered incurable back then. She’s the apple of everyone’s eye in her building, especially of children, with whom she plays boisterously despite the age difference. A new tenant Shekhar (Amitabh Bachchan) comes to live in their building and their paths cross. Shekhar is a man running from his past and wants to drown his sorrow in alcohol. Once, in a fit of depression, he tries to commit suicide and is saved by Mili and her father (Ashok Kumar). Mili and Shekhar come closer and sort of fall in love with each other. But when he comes to know of her disease, he wants to cut off the relationship as he doesn’t need more grief in his life. Later, however, he marries her and takes her to Switzerland in search of a cure. The film ends on an open note. We don’t know what happens further in Mili and Shekhar’s lives and can only hope for a positive outcome.