Filmfare presents: Amitabh Bachchan films where he played a double role



Sooryavansham (1999)

Directors: E.V.V. Satyanarayana

Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya, Rachana Banerjee, Jayasudha

It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Suryavamsam (1997), starring Sarath Kumar and Devayani, directed by Vikraman. Thakur Bhanupratap Singh (Amitabh Bachchan) is the sarpanch of the village of Bharatpur. He’s revered not only by the people of his village for his generosity but also by the people of 18 villages surrounding his village. He lives with his wife Sharda (Jayasudha), and three sons, Karan, Varan and Heera (Amitabh Bachchan). Heera, who is illiterate, is the black sheep of his family and lives like a servant in his own house. He meets Radha (Soundarya), who begins to have a soft corner for him. She marries him and this further antagonises him to his father. She encourages him to start his own business. He becomes a successful businessman and completing her IAS, she too gets posted in the same district as the collector. Their son becomes friends with his grandfather and this helps thaw relations between Heera and his father. The film ends on a happy note, with the family reconciled.