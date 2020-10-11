Fans voting with tokens pick a winning team By Cointelegraph

Fans voting with tokens pick a winning team
A football team in Cyprus won against its rivals after it allowed fans to use blockchain technology and fan tokens to vote on its match lineup and formation, taking fan engagement to a new level.
Apollon FC, using fan token platform Socios.com, won in a friendly match against rivals Aris Limassol, Socios said in a post. Apollon won six goals to zero.
