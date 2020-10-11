Falcons’ firing of Dan Quinn ‘has been all but finalized’ after 0-5 start?

Rumors first began circulating about Quinn’s job status before the Falcons’ Week 4 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Turning things around against both the Packers and Panthers would’ve likely resulted in Quinn keeping his job, but with back-to-back pathetic offensive performances, the Falcons have apparently run out of patience.

The Quinn era in Atlanta reached the highest of highs with a Super Bowl appearance in 2017 but also reached the lowest of lows with second-half collapses in 2015 and 2018 and horrible starts in 2019 and 2020.

Many players in the Falcons locker room loved Quinn for his leadership and decorum as a human being, but he has also drawn criticism for his poor decision making and inability to coach a team that has plenty of talent on paper.

If this is the end for Quinn in Atlanta, he departs with a 14-23 record since 2018 and a 43-42 mark overall.