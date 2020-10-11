Falcons’ firing of Dan Quinn ‘has been all but finalized’ after 0-5 start?

The Falcons had to win Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in order to save Dan Quinn’s job, and they just couldn’t do it. Atlanta dropped to 0-5 on the season for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Panthers, and it appears Quinn is out as the Falcons’ head coach.
According to The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the firing of Quinn “has been all but finalized.”
Rumors first began circulating about Quinn’s job status before the Falcons’ Week 4 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Turning things around against both the Packers and Panthers would’ve likely resulted in Quinn keeping his job, but with back-to-back pathetic offensive performances, the Falcons have apparently run out of patience.
The Quinn era in Atlanta reached the highest of highs with a Super Bowl appearance in 2017 but also reached the lowest of lows with second-half collapses in 2015 and 2018 and horrible starts in 2019 and 2020.
Many players in the Falcons locker room loved Quinn for his leadership and decorum as a human being, but he has also drawn criticism for his poor decision making and inability to coach a team that has plenty of talent on paper.
If this is the end for Quinn in Atlanta, he departs with a 14-23 record since 2018 and a 43-42 mark overall.
