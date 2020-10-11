EU planning tougher regulation for ‘hit list’ of big tech firms: FT By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

© . FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

() – European Union regulators are making a ‘hit list’ of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook (O:), Apple (O:), Amazon (O:) and Alphabet’s (O:) Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/34NZ3lW.

The big technology platforms will have to comply with tougher regulation than smaller competitors, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

New rules will force the companies to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information, the report said.

The list will be made based on parameters like market share and number of users, the newspaper said, adding that the exact number of companies and the precise criteria for the list was still being discussed.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR