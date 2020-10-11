Essendon enters race for Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey

Speculation surrounding the future of out-of-contract Collingwood star Jordan De Goey continues to grow as Essendon reportedly enter the race to sign the forward.
De Goey’s future has been a hot topic as of late with rumours continuing to swirl after the Magpies’ season officially came to an end after a disappointing semi-final loss to Geelong.
The 24-year-old is one of four key Magpies yet to re-sign along with Darcy Moore, Brody Mihocek and Josh Daicos, and has been linked with a move to Carlton in recent days.
But with Essendon set to lose Joe Daniher, who last week flagged a move to Brisbane, and small forward Orazio Fantasia to his home state of South Australia, the club has now flagged their interest in luring De Goey according to a report from SEN.
But the big question for Collingwood and rival clubs is what they deem De Goey’s value to be.
Despite talk of the Collingwood forward looking for a contract in the ballpark on $1 million per-season, Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes lashed any suggestions De Goey should be offered any deal close to that number.
“There’s been talk for a couple of years that he’s a million-dollar player, he is nowhere near a million-dollar player,” Cornes told Nine’s AFL Sunday Footy Show.
“Firstly, because of his inaccuracy in front of goal. Secondly, I think we speak far too much about a player who probably averages 1.8 goals per game.
“He’s a $600,000-$650,000 player for me.”