Eifel Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from Germany online from anywhere

Marking the first F1 race at the iconic Nürburgring circuit since 2013 – this weekend’s event looks set to be a bittersweet one for the Schumacher family – as well as the motor racing legend’s record potentially being levelled, the former Ferrari star’s son Mick is set to make his official F1 debut driving for Alfa Romeo in the practice sessions.

Lewis Hamilton will get a second shot at matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record this weekend as the F1 cavalcade heads to Germany with the return of a legendary circuit. Read on full details on how to get an Eifel Grand Prix F1 live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Those taking to the grid this weekend will likely be battling as much with the weather as other drivers, with heavy rain forecast for most of the weekend and Friday’s schedule upended thanks to fog.

With seven races remaining, Hamilton will be looking to maintain his 44 point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship.

The British driver will be looking to avoid any of the elementary errors that cost him victories at both Sochi and Monza, and with wet weather a speciality, the champion-elect looks a good bet for getting back to winning ways.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix with our guide below.

F1 Eifel Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend’s racing at the Nürburgring is as follows:

Friday, October 9

Practice 1 – 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Practice 2 – 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PTT

Saturday, October 10

Practice 3: 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Sunday, October 11

Eifel Grand Prix 2020: 1.10pm BST / 2.10pm CEST / 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT

