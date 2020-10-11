Editorial | Farm attack phenomenon needs urgent attention

Hundreds of people, many on bikes, protested outside Parliament against farm murders on July 18. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/ GroundUp

The ugly scenes we witnessed in Senekal, Free State, this week showed us the tinderbox that the farm attack phenomenon is and why it needs urgent attention.

It is being used by right-wing groups as a rallying point – convincing white farming communities that they are being targeted because of their race seems to be working, which is a scary development.

It is not enough for government to be dismissive and not react empathically to farmers’ grievances.

This only serves to play into the hands of dangerous extremists. With groups like the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging basically dead, the Boeremag crushed and other extreme right groups unable to rise above the parapet, this issue gives extremists fertile ground to mobilise.

This makes it a national security issue that deserves high-level attention.

In an act of brazen criminality, Free State farmers became vigilante vandals as they sought to lay their hands on suspects who were appearing in connection with the murder of a farm manager

Why are we shocked by the scenes we witnessed when farmers stormed a courthouse, fired shots and burnt a police vehicle?

Burning and destroying infrastructure during protests has become as commonplace in South Africa as harvesting mealies.

And it is during protests – be they related to service delivery or by workers demanding better pay and working conditions – that criminal elements creep in.

No one is spared, from street vendors to large businesses.

The burning of schools, clinics and other public amenities is par for the course, only for communities to then later moan that government is depriving them of the very facilities they themselves destroyed.

In an act of brazen criminality, Free State farmers became vigilante vandals as they sought to lay their hands on suspects who were appearing in connection with the murder of a farm manager.

The inaction by police, who merely looked on while the crimes were being committed, unfortunately reinforced the perceptions that the colour of one’s skin determines how law enforcement agencies deal with crime.

Rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons are common features when service delivery protests by black people turn violent. Arrests are often immediate.

But in Senekal, arrests happened days after the chaos. While police say this was to prevent a bloodbath, their conduct left a bitter taste in the mouth.

South Africans need to respect the law, and those entrusted to enforce the law must always act impartially.