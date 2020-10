Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss. and nearly gave up 50 points in the win, which is almost unheard of for a Nick Saban-coached defense. There are many reasons why Ole Miss had a big night offensively, and Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses thinks he knows one of them.

Moses believes that Ole Miss knew the Crimson Tide’s defensive signals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Moses said after the game that Ole Miss had an answer for everything they did.