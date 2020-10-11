Data encryption a threat to fighting child sexual abuse, says DOJ By Cointelegraph

Data encryption a threat to fighting child sexual abuse, says DOJ
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an international statement claiming that end-to-end encryption “poses significant challenges to public safety,” including sexually exploited children.
In an Oct. 11 statement from the DoJ, the agency called on technology companies to work with the government to find a solution for strong data encryption with the means to allow the investigation of illegal activity and content. The department stated end-to-end encryption that hindered law enforcement from accessing certain content creates “severe risks to public safety.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.