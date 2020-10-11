Danny Green discusses death threats received after Game 5

Los Angeles Lakers fans were irrationally upset over Danny Green’s missed three-pointer in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Green had a chance to win the Lakers their 17th championship on Friday night, but he missed on a wide-open three-point attempt in the dying moments of the game. Any normal fan would accept the loss; after all, players do miss shots. However, some fans took their criticism of Green to the extreme, sending death threats to his fiancee via social media.

While speaking ahead of Game 6 on Sunday, Green discussed the threats he and his fiancee received after the missed shot. He used the opportunity to encourage people to vote and speak out against racial injustice.