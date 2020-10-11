Daniel Ricciardo forgets shoey after podium finish at Eifel Grand Prix

It’s been a long time between drinks for Daniel Ricciardo, which goes some way to explaining why he forgot his famous ‘shoey’ celebration following his third-place finish at this morning’s Eifel Grand Prix.

Ricciardo’s podium finish, his first since he won the Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull in May, 2018, has been on the cards for a couple of months, with Renault enjoying a strong run in recent races.

Indeed, since the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August, only the two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, have scored more world championship points than Ricciardo.

But after finishing behind Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring, the shoey was nowhere to be seen in Germany.

“I forgot all about it!” Ricciardo told after the race.

Daniel Ricciardo on the podium at the Eifel Grand Prix. (Getty)

“Max sprayed me and it was freezing, and it’s 2020, you know. Normally there’s fans yelling it, obviously there’s not really anyone else other than the team under the podium and I feel like they kind of remind me. 2020 problems!

“I’ll do a little one for myself now, and I’ll share it.”

Which he did a short time later, posting the shoey on Instagram.

“I think I was so caught up in the podium,” he said.

“Obviously it’s been a while, everyone afterwards was like, ‘Why didn’t you do a shoey?’ And I was like, ‘oh man.’

“So anyway, here it is. Belated, but better late than never.”

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo on the podium. (Getty)

In a cruel twist, having suffered through more than a season of pain waiting for the Renault to come good, Ricciardo is off to McLaren in 2021, leaving his replacement, former world champion Fernando Alonso, to enjoy the fruits of the Australian’s labour.

The Spaniard has certainly taken notice of the recent upswing in performance from Renault, with team boss Cyril Abiteboul revealing Alonso was sending messages before, during and after the race.

“You would be impressed to measure his level of interest,” Abiteboul said, per motorsport.com.

“I think that when he initially joined the team, and in his communication when we announced him, it was very much about 2022.

“The more the season is going and with the team’s progression, the car progression, the more he starts to be interested in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo battles with Valtteri Bottas at the Eifel Grand Prix. (Getty)

“I think Fernando is like a big shark. And as soon as he starts to feel the blood he wants to attack. That’s what I see, I see a shark very hungry.”

In another sign Alonso has his eyes on next year, he’ll test the Renault tomorrow in Spain, the first time he’s driven this year’s car. The team will be restricted to just 100kms at Barcelona, with the running classed as a promotional or filming day, with in-season testing banned under F1 rules.

Doubtless, Ricciardo would have noted with interest the post-race comments from Carlos Sainz, the man he’ll replace at McLaren in 2021.

The Spaniard, who’s off to Ferrari next year, was given an updated aerodynamic package for this race, while his teammate Lando Norris ran the older spec.

Those updates proved troublesome for Sainz, who could only finish fifth, and he suggested after the race the updates actually made the car worse.

“It’s a fifth place that tastes good because it’s 10 points, but when you’re suffering in the race for 60 laps, you end up a little out of place,” Sainz said on Spanish TV.

“I’m not very happy, actually. It is a fifth place that tastes little when you see Ricciardo and [Sergio] Perez ahead, and that we have missed an opportunity to fight for the podium.

“With the car I had today I couldn’t fight for the podium, but maybe with the one I had two races ago, maybe I could.”

Ricciardo’s switch to McLaren has long been seen as a sideways move at best. On recent evidence, it may in fact be a step backwards.