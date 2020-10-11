Dak Prescott to undergo ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on his ankle injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Prescott will undergo surgery on Sunday night. While not a huge surprise, it’s another indicator of the apparent seriousness of what is likely a broken ankle.

Prescott was taken to the hospital almost immediately after leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He was unable to put any weight on the ankle when moving to the cart. Based on the reactions of both Prescott and other players, the severity of the injury was immediately obvious.

It’s unlikely that there will be any announced timetable for Prescott’s recovery until the surgery has been performed. Nevertheless, based on the early information, it’s hard to envision that the 27-year-old will be back any time in the next few months.