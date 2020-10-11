Crypto banks are going to swallow fiat banks in 3 years — or even less By Cointelegraph

Crypto banks are going to swallow fiat banks in 3 years — or even less



Within a few years, a younger generation of financial services customers are going to be able to walk into a bank and gain access to credit products, savings accounts and investments that can host both crypto and fiat assets. In fact, the inroads that will allow for all of this to happen are already breaking ground.

You probably already know that Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of San Francisco, is now the first-ever cryptocurrency business in the United States to become a bank. For now, being an officially chartered bank means that Kraken will be able to offer more banking and funding options to existing customers. It also means Kraken Financial is going to be able to operate in multiple jurisdictions without having to deal with state-by-state compliance plans.

Mark Binns is the CEO of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. He believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant and regulated environment. He first discovered crypto in 2013 and was hooked. As the CEO of BIGG Digital Assets, Mark oversees the Blockchain Intelligence Group, the maker of Qlue, BitRank and Netcoins.

