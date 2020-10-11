Cowboys quarterback Prescott suffers leg injury By

Matilda Coleman
© . NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

() – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to his right leg during a game against the New York Giants in Dallas on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Prescott ran the ball on first down and as he was tackled his right ankle bent severely under the weight of the defender and he immediately called for attention from the sideline.

The 27-year-old Louisiana native had tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field and raised a fist as the limited number of fans allowed at AT,amp;T Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic cheered him on.

