Cowboys’ Dak Prescott leaves field in tears after suffering horrific ankle injury vs. Giants

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific ankle injury on Sunday vs. the Giants.

Midway through the third quarter, Prescott kept the ball on a designed quarterback run when he was tackled and suffered a gruesome injury on the tackle.

WARNING: Videos are extremely graphic.

Prescott’s ankle was placed in an aircast and he was carted off, clearly overcome with emotion.

Prescott was carted off the field and went immeidately back to the locker room. The fifth-year quarterback was playing on the franchise tag, and was searching for a long-term contract for Dallas prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season.