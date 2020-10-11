Cops uncover secret stash of guns and drugs after being called to probe dangerous dog

Police stumbled across a gangster’s secret stash of drugs and guns after being sent to investigate reports of a dangerous dog.

Coskun Coskun, 33, was jailed for 12 years for firearms and drugs offences following the shock discovery.

Met Police officers found the illicit stash when they were called to reports of dangerous dogs abandoned at a flat in Southgate, north London.

As well as finding two dogs, they uncovered a Glock pistol in a bag under the bed along with a balaclava, gloves and drugs.







(Image: SWNS)



Coskun, of nearby Enfield, admitted a string of drugs and firearms offences and was jailed at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday (Wed).

DC Adam Pursey, of the Met’s specialist crime north unit, said: “A call to police about dogs at a property resulted in the discovery and seizure of three guns, other weapons and a large amount of drugs.”

Officers were called to the Southgate address on August 10 last year.







(Image: SWNS)



Forensic work found DNA evidence which identified Coskun and enquiries were made to track him down.

In October last year, officers spotted Coskun in Edmonton, north London, and he was arrested carrying a BMW car key which officers found via its registration number.







(Image: SWNS)



When they arrived, they saw that the car was being loaded onto a pick-up truck to be taken away and they stopped it.

Searches revealed a sawn-off shotgun with a number of cartridges in the boot plus a loaded Sig Saur pistol and two machetes.

Coskun was charged and first appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in October 2019.

DC Pursey said: “”It was the instincts and quick actions of the officers after the arrest that led them to Coskun’s vehicle which would have been gone if they arrived half an hour later.

“These firearms were live, capable of inflicting serious harm, and would have undoubtedly been used by Coskun or someone else to commit crime.







(Image: SWNS)



“The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness with which gun crime is dealt with in the criminal justice system.

“Police will continue to take weapons and people involved in firearms, drugs and violence off the streets, to make London a safer place.”

Coskun pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition without a certificate, possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of a bladed article.