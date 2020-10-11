College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6

College football’s Week 6 slate of games might have been the most entertaining yet of the 2020 season.

Three previously ranked, unbeaten teams suffered their first losses on Saturday in No. 4 Florida, No. 7 Miami and No. 14 Tennessee. But those were hardly the only storylines from a wild college football Saturday. Elsewhere, No. 17 LSU lost its second game this season to previously winless Missouri in a 45-41 shootout, becoming the first defending national champion to exit the polls since Auburn in 2011. And Oklahoma, missing from the college football rankings for the first time since early 2016, won its first game in three tries by beating No. 22 Texas 53-45 in a four-overtime Red River Rivalry.

The Sooners were among the big winners from Saturday’s games. Others include Texas A,amp;M, which secured its first top-five victory under Jimbo Fisher; Georgia, which in beating Tennessee earned a second consecutive win over a ranked opponent; and Clemson, which left no doubt as to its No. 1 status after handling the Hurricanes 42-17 at home.

MORE: Alabama humiliated in win over Ole Miss

A couple of SEC West matchups featured intrigue and controversy as well. No. 13 Auburn survived an upset bid by Arkansas, 30-28, thanks to a late botched call by officials. And Alabama needed a near-perfect offensive performance against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss: a 63-48 victory for the Tide that was severely lacking in defense. That likely will be the storyline of the week as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs face off in a top-three matchup in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

With that, here are the latest college football rankings, from the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, after the Week 6 slate of games:

College football polls updated after Week 6

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,543 (55) 4-0 2 Alabama 1,478 (5) 3-0 3 Georgia 1,424 3-0 4 Notre Dame 1,332 3-0 5 Ohio State 1,194 (2) 0-0 6 North Carolina 1,175 3-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,056 3-0 8 Penn State 1,005 0-0 9 Florida 928 2-1 10 Cincinnati 906 3-0 11 Texas A,amp;M 801 2-1 12 Miami 795 3-1 13 BYU 759 4-0 14 Auburn 735 2-1 15 Wisconsin 687 0-0 16 Oregon 646 0-0 17 Tennessee 505 2-1 18 SMU 464 4-0 19 Michigan 454 0-0 20 Iowa State 372 3-1 21 Louisiana 280 3-0 22 Kansas State 276 3-1 23 Virginia Tech 156 2-1 24 USC 147 0-0 25 Minnesota 146 0-0

Moved in: Kansas State; USC; Minnesota

Others receiving votes: Central Florida 93; NC State 89; Oklahoma 87; Marshall 73; Boston College 68; Iowa 53; Coastal Carolina 48; Utah 44; West Virginia 39; UAB 38; Army 37; Boise State 36; Tulsa 20; Mississippi State 20; Memphis 17; Texas Christian 16; Mississippi 13; Air Force 13; Arizona State 12; Liberty 8; Kentucky 8; Texas 7; Houston 7; California 7; Washington 6; Stanford 6; Missouri 6; Nebraska 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Louisiana State 4; Arkansas 1.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,546 (59) 4-0 2 Alabama 1,463 (2) 3-0 3 Georgia 1,430 (1) 3-0 4 Notre Dame 1,317 3-0 5 North Carolina 1,190 3-0 6 Ohio State 1,152 0-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,069 3-0 8 Cincinnati 971 3-0 9 Penn State 970 0-0 10 Florida 904 2-1 11 Texas A,amp;M 883 2-1 12 Oregon 817 0-0 13 Miami 790 3-1 14 Auburn 703 2-1 15 BYU 693 4-0 16 Wisconsin 633 0-0 17 SMU 522 4-0 18 Tennessee 463 2-1 19 Michigan 417 0-0 20 Iowa State 405 3-1 21 Louisiana 342 3-0 22 Kansas State 302 3-1 23 Virginia Tech 199 2-1 24 Minnesota 177 0-0 25 USC 124 0-0

Moved in: USC; Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Marshall 106; North Carolina State 87; Oklahoma 71; Tulsa 62; UCF 57; Boston College 43; Coastal Carolina 38; UAB 29; Utah 29; Iowa 28; West Virginia 25; Army 21; Memphis 12; Air Force 12; Ole Miss 6; Arizona State 6; Texas 5; Houston 5; LSU 5; Washington 4; Missouri 2; TCU 2; Virginia 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Indiana 1.