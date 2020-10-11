Chrissy Teigen Thankful for a Giggle in Social Media Return Post-Miscarriage

WENN/FayesVision

The wife of John Legend, who announced that she has lost her baby boy following a complication linked to a weak placenta, shares her reaction to a funny post on the Betches Instagram account.

–

Chrissy Teigen managed to laugh on Saturday, October 10 for the first time since losing her son midway through her third pregnancy.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality returned to social media and found herself smiling as she read a funny post on the Betches Instagram account, on which comedic content from all over the Internet is shared.

“Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?’,” read the message, originally written by Kara Morehart.

It was captioned, “It’s the little things…”.

<br />

Reacting to the humorous remarks, Chrissy commented, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

It was her first post online since September 30, when she and husband John Legend shared their heartbreak after announcing their baby boy Jack had not survived after Chrissy was hospitalised with heavy bleeding, a complication linked to a weak placenta.

Responding to the star, the people behind the Betches account wrote, “it is an honor and a privilege.”

The TV hostt announced she suffered a miscarriage on September 30. Alongside a photo taken from her stay in the hospital, the star said, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” She added, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Chrissy and John are already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.