Chris Sails Announces He’s Expecting Another Child Weeks After Welcoming Son Artist

Seemingly realizing people will criticize him after the announcement, the star says in a new video, ‘I don’t care what y’all like to say or what y’all think about me.’

It hasn’t even been a month since Chris Sails‘ baby mama Erica Madison confirmed that she gave birth to her son with the social media personality, but now he apparently has another baby coming soon. The “Broke Her Heart” singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that he’s expecting a daughter with a girl named Jordyn Alexis.

Along with the announcement, he attached two pictures of him and Jordyn, who displayed her growing baby bump, posing together in the bathroom. In one snap, Chris was seen cradling his partner’s baby bump while wearing nothing but a pair of gray pants. “I’m excited to bring my daughter into this world,” he wrote in the caption. “sorry for the silence but I just wanted it to be a surprise !!!”

Chris further explained in a YouTube video that he got emotional after learning he’d have a daughter soon, because it was something that he had been hoping for three years. Seemingly realizing people would criticize him because of this, he added, “I don’t care what y’all like to say or what y’all think about me. I’m excited. Chris is happy.”

Erica announced she gave birth to Artist in late last month. Speaking to The Shade Room, she detailed that Chris had her number blocked after learning of her pregnancy. It didn’t take too long for them to mend their relationship though, as Erica noted that co-parenting has been easy ever since she gave birth to the new bundle of joy. According to her, Chris is a very hands down father.

Despite that, Erica made it clear they are not dating each other. “We’re not in a relationship but we’ve realized that we’re family and that we need to do what’s best for all of the children,” she said to the gossip site.