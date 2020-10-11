Chase Claypool racks up four TDs for Steelers

Claypool, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame, became the first rookie in Steelers’ franchise history to score four touchdowns in a game and the first Steeler to do so since Roy Jefferson in 1968. His final score, which was a 35-yard reception, helped Pittsburgh hold off Philadelphia in a close game.

The Steelers are now 4-0 on the season for the first time since 1979 while the Eagles dropped to 1-3-1.

Before Sunday’s game, Claypool had just six receptions for 151 yards. The rookie later posted this to his Twitter account.