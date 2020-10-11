Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

Just last month, Cardi candidly opened up about being single after going live on OnlyFans.

“I could date any man I want,” she said in September, according to People. “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody… I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

She also discussed her divorce, saying, “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again… I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

At the time, she mentioned that she and Offset broke up on good terms. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” she explained. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”