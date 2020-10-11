Cardi B And Offset Were Spotted Kissing

I got a plant for my last birthday.
Cardi B just turned 28 years old!
Amidst her birthday weekend, some wondered if there might be any developments with her relationship with Offset — who she filed for divorce from last month.
Well, for her big birthday bash, Cardi had a huge party in Vegas.
At one point, the party went outside to marvel at one of Cardi’s gifts — a new Rolls-Royce. A marching band played “WAP” in the background. It was a lot.
There was even a personalized car seat for Kulture:
The gift giver? You guessed it: Offset.
The two danced together…
Plus, the pair seemed pretty…er, close at the after party:
Are they back together? Is this a one-off between former flames? Who knows, but we’ll keep you posted.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!