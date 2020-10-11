Cardi B And Offset Were Spotted Kissing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Updated 9 minutes ago. Posted 9 minutes ago

Cardi B just turned 28 years old!


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Amidst her birthday weekend, some wondered if there might be any developments with her relationship with Offset — who she filed for divorce from last month.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Well, for her big birthday bash, Cardi had a huge party in Vegas.

At one point, the party went outside to marvel at one of Cardi’s gifts — a new Rolls-Royce. A marching band played “WAP” in the background. It was a lot.

There was even a personalized car seat for Kulture:

The gift giver? You guessed it: Offset.


bobbylytes / Via Instagram: @bobbylytes

Either that, or Cardi was SUPER appreciative to Offset for someone else’s gift.

The two danced together…

Plus, the pair seemed pretty…er, close at the after party:

Are they back together? Is this a one-off between former flames? Who knows, but we’ll keep you posted.

