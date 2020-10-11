Cardi B Accused Of FAKING HER Age – Allegedly In Her ‘Mid 30s’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

Cardi B claims to have turned 28 years old last week. But is that her REAL AGE, or has Cardi been lying about her age for years.

Yesterday a series of old tweets were pulled up, by some Nicki Minaj fans, The tweets, which claim to be 8 year old, allegedly came from Cardi B’s sister Henneessey.

And according to the Tweets, Cardi’s not 28, but 32 years old.

Here are is one tweet:

