Cardi B Accused Of FAKING HER Age – Allegedly In Her ‘Mid 30s’!!

Cardi B claims to have turned 28 years old last week. But is that her REAL AGE, or has Cardi been lying about her age for years.

Yesterday a series of old tweets were pulled up, by some Nicki Minaj fans, The tweets, which claim to be 8 year old, allegedly came from Cardi B’s sister Henneessey.

And according to the Tweets, Cardi’s not 28, but 32 years old.

Here are is one tweet:

If Cardi was really 23 back in 2011 – she would be 32 years old now.

The same account posted a bunch of pics, which suggest that it’s real. Look:

The same account, also suggested that Cardi may have been pregnant back in 2011. The “Hennessey” account posted a series of pics which show Cardi in the hospital, and then later holding a baby.

All the images were from 2011. We’re still trying to process what all this could mean.

According to Cardi, she had her first child, baby Kulture, in 2018.