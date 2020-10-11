Cam Newton’s father shares update on QB’s health

Cam Newton might be able to play against the Denver Broncos next week after testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

With Newton still on new England’s reserve/COVID list, his father, Cecil, provided an update on the former MVP quarterback. Newton reportedly didn’t display any symptoms after testing positive, and he still remains asymptomatic, according to his father.

“I was asking him about his immune system and how he felt and whether the symptoms were fever, chills, headaches, coughs, that kind of stuff,” Cecil Newton said. “He had none of the symptoms, so I think he’ll be able to combat his way through it.”