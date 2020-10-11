Cam Newton’s father says his son is asymptomatic and ‘roaring’ to play

Cam Newton’s father, Cecil, said his son is asymptomatic and is “roaring to go to play” with the Patriots again.

Cecil Newton, speaking in a sit-down interview with North Carolina-based ABC11 reporter Bridget Condon, said the news that his son had COVID-19 came “out of nowhere.”

“I was just taken aback by the mere fact that he said he tested positive,” the elder Newton told Condon. “We don’t know. I never asked him as to what could have possibly happened.”

He said Cam was social distancing and taking the necessary precautions before contracting the disease, and he’s done the same since he was diagnosed. When Cecil asked Cam if he had any of the common symptoms, such as a cough, fever, or headache, Cam replied that he had none of those issues or any others.

Cecil expects that Cam will be able to “combat his way through it.” In the meantime, it’s been tough for him to be sidelined.

“We were close in the last game, Kansas City, that is, and I know it was kind of eating him to not be a participant,” Cecil said, “but you can’t compromise the safety of the team and other associates by being selfish and saying ‘I want to play and I can put somebody else at risk.’ We’ll be patient.”

Cecil added he has no concerns about #COVID-19 setting Cam back.

“He’s a committed guy and the Patriots are growing on him as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots. It will be a bright day if

Cam can remain healthy and stay focused.” #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/2wYdoj0ZDl — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 11, 2020

Cecil, who noted that he hasn’t contracted COVID-19 himself, expects the disease will affect everyone in some way or another at some point. He’s currently trying to be more conscious of his own health.

The elder Newton doesn’t expect this to be a significant setback for Cam, and he said Cam remains prepared and takes whatever’s thrown at him and goes with it.

In order for Newton to return to action, 10 days need to have passed since his initial positive result or he needs to yield two consecutive negative PCR tests at least hours apart. FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer said Newton has yet to receive clearance but should have improved odds of playing when the Patriots return to action now that the team’s game against the Denver Broncos has been postponed from Week 5 to Week 6.

Cecil said it will “be a bright day” if Cam can remain healthy and get back to doing what he loves. He also offered a glimpse into the future, noting that Cam is enjoying his in New England.

“He’s a committed guy,” Cecil said. “The Patriots are growing on him, as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots. I do see some success. It depends on what happens this year as to whether that opportunity to be re-signed, that’s not in our decision-making.”