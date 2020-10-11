Bus-train collision in Thailand leaves 20 dead

A bus heading to a Buddhist temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 30 others, authorities said.

The crash took place at 8:05 a.m. local near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, 63 kilometres east of Bangkok, said Maitree Tritilanon, governor of Chachoengsao province, where the crash occurred.

A tour bus carrying some 60 factory workers on their way to a Buddhist ceremony at a temple was crossing a railway track when it was hit by a freight train headed to the capital from the east.

The impact of the crash flipped the bus onto its side. TV footage from local networks showed debris and metal scattered around the crash site and rescue workers on scene.

Rescuers treat injured people after the bus-train collision in Chacheongsao province. (Daily News via The Associated Press)

The governor said the crossing has an alarm but no barrier to block traffic from trains that are passing. He said the province will install speed bumps and barriers and also cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility.

Thailand’s roads rank among the world’s deadliest, according to the World Health Organization. There has been little improvement despite safety campaigns over the years.