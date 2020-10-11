BTC, XRP, ADA, XMR, ATOM By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, XRP, ADA, XMR, ATOM
In the past three years the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shot down several applications for a (BTC) exchange-traded fund. This dashed hopes of many investors who believed Bitcoin price would rally higher if an EFT was approved.
Although investors no longer pin BTC’s future on the existence of an ETF, regulators could eventually adjust their anti-crypto stance in the future.
