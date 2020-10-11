Bradley Cooper’s “Limitless” Outfits, Ranked

The most 2011 movie ever made.
The movie Limitless is hilarious to me. Basically, Bradley Cooper takes pills that, like, open his mind and he decides to do what really matters…buying and selling stocks. I love it.
So I decided to rank Bradley Cooper’s character’s outfits in the movie, after watching it with my erudite mother, because I love spending hours on one wildly niche thing!
36.
“He looks like he’s in The Outsiders to me.” – My mom
35.
Grey-ish off-white? In this lighting?
34.
Plum shirt, wide jeans, no thanks.
33.
“He’s the only one not wearing a tie!” – My mom
32.
“How many blue shirts can we wear?” – My mom
31.
I get Nantucket bully from this.
30.
Shiny shirt with shiny hair? Thank you, next.
29.
“Still no tie.” – My mom
28.
A sort-of cargo shirt with a small pony is a vibe I am very willing to leave behind.
27.
What a “bad boy.”
26.
Honestly, it’s basic.
25.
It’s basic but now he’s covered in blood!
24.
“What’s with the collar?” – My mom
23.
I call this Grease look, “calculating using algorithms.”
22.
“It’s blue shirt time again.” – My mom
21.
The shine of the jacket just doesn’t work with the shirt for me.
20.
“Oh my God. How do you make Bradley Cooper ugly? Look at that. How is that possible? Oh my God.” – My mom
19.
Mystery trader turning heads? Not in that shirt.
18.
“That is my least favorite outfit of the entire movie… If it’s that cold, why is nobody else dressed like that?” – My mom
17.
The genesis of the leather jacket!
16.
“He looks like a beer dad.” – My mom
15.
This top looks soft, but why do little pockets exist?
14.
There’s no way that shirt is satin but I’m choosing to believe it is.
13.
It’s tank top time.
12.
There’s something classic here.
11.
You know, I like long sleeves.
10.
Very breathable!
9.
He’s just a guy in his undies!
8.
“It’s nice.” – My mom
7.
“His blue shirt is striped now…matches his eyes.” – My mom
6.
I call this look, “finding certain algorithms in the perception of the stock.”
5.
The #4 is a unique accessory.
4.
“Even after all the money he’s got, he’s still wearing that ’90s leather jacket…I’m not even sure that’s ’90s, what is that?” – My mom
3.
“I really dig that sweater.” – My mom
2.
“Another dark t-shirt.” – My mom
1.
And finally, the most limitless Limitless outfit, “Beach Bradley.” – My mom
