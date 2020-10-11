Bradley Cooper’s “Limitless” Outfits, Ranked

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The most 2011 movie ever made.

The movie Limitless is hilarious to me. Basically, Bradley Cooper takes pills that, like, open his mind and he decides to do what really matters…buying and selling stocks. I love it.


So I decided to rank Bradley Cooper’s character’s outfits in the movie, after watching it with my erudite mother, because I love spending hours on one wildly niche thing!


36.

“He looks like he’s in The Outsiders to me.” – My mom


Relativity Media /A-Film Distribution

35.

Grey-ish off-white? In this lighting?


Relativity Media /A-Film Distribution

34.

Plum shirt, wide jeans, no thanks.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

33.

“He’s the only one not wearing a tie!” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

32.

“How many blue shirts can we wear?” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

31.

I get Nantucket bully from this.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

30.

Shiny shirt with shiny hair? Thank you, next.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

29.

“Still no tie.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

28.

A sort-of cargo shirt with a small pony is a vibe I am very willing to leave behind.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

27.

What a “bad boy.”


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

26.

Honestly, it’s basic.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

25.

It’s basic but now he’s covered in blood!


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

24.

“What’s with the collar?” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

23.

I call this Grease look, “calculating using algorithms.”


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

22.

“It’s blue shirt time again.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

21.

The shine of the jacket just doesn’t work with the shirt for me.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

Yes, he is looking directly at the camera.

20.

“Oh my God. How do you make Bradley Cooper ugly? Look at that. How is that possible? Oh my God.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

19.

Mystery trader turning heads? Not in that shirt.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

18.

“That is my least favorite outfit of the entire movie… If it’s that cold, why is nobody else dressed like that?” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

17.

The genesis of the leather jacket!


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

16.

“He looks like a beer dad.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

15.

This top looks soft, but why do little pockets exist?


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

14.

There’s no way that shirt is satin but I’m choosing to believe it is.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

13.

It’s tank top time.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

12.

There’s something classic here.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

11.

You know, I like long sleeves.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

10.

Very breathable!


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

9.

He’s just a guy in his undies!


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

8.

“It’s nice.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

7.

“His blue shirt is striped now…matches his eyes.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

6.

I call this look, “finding certain algorithms in the perception of the stock.”


Bradley Cooper / A-Film Distribution

5.

The #4 is a unique accessory.


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

The character probably killed a woman.

4.

“Even after all the money he’s got, he’s still wearing that ’90s leather jacket…I’m not even sure that’s ’90s, what is that?” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

3.

“I really dig that sweater.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

2.

“Another dark t-shirt.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

1.

And finally, the most limitless Limitless outfit, “Beach Bradley.” – My mom


Relativity Media / A-Film Distribution

