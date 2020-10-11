Birthday special: Amitabh Bachchan’s life in pictures

Bachchan celebrates the success of a Filmfare Award with co-winners Raakhee and Gulzar as wife Jaya cheers them on. Bachchan has won 14 Filmfare Awards to date

Fail to succeed

It was his baritone that got Bachchan his first movie job in 1969 as the narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome. Bachchan then got cast in a supporting role in Saat Hindustani. But his tryst with the spotlight came with Anand opposite Rajesh Khanna. Ironically, Bachchan eventually overtook Khanna as the superstar with Zanjeer (1973). This purple patch came only after a spate of 13 flops including Sanjog, Parwana, Bansi Birju and more. But once Bachchan got his first epithet, ‘the angry young man’, he never looked back. Movies including Sholay, Deewaar and Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Muqqadar Ka Sikandar and Mr Natwarlal made him the numero uno star in showbiz.