Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Honor Late Luke Perry On His Birthday

Last year, Luke’s death came as a shock to everyone. He was only 52 years old when he passed away.

In March 2019, the Riverdale actor’s rep confirmed his death. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” his rep said in a statement to E! News. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Additionally, Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with Warner Bros. Television and the CW, issued a statement following the actor’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” a statement read at the time. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”