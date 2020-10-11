Best Prime Day 2020 Deals: Save on Apple, more

Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub. There will also be plenty of deals on Apple products, with expected price drops coming on iPad Pro and more throughout the week. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals during Prime Day and beyond.

Apple:

We’re fully expecting to see a number of notable deals on Apple’s latest products this week. A few early price drops have already rolled in, including one of the best prices yet on AirPods Pro. At this time, we’re also seeing notable deals on the latest iPad Pro and iPad mini 5 along with a host of other discounts:

Hyper Prime Day 2020 Early Sale:

Get 30% off HYPER’s bestsellers with coupon code “prime”. Discount applied at checkout. The best deals include UVC sterilizing products, battery packs, HYPER’s new 6-in-1 USB-C hub, and more. Also get 40% off HYPER’s latest Kickstarter project, the world’s 1st stackable GaN charger (65W/100W USB-C).

Amazon:

Of course, Amazon will be taking center stage this week with deals on its first-party smart speakers, smart home accessories, and more. The best deals will start in earnest on Tuesday, but you can already save on Kindle Paperwhite and select Echo speakers right now:

Google:

Prime Day always delivers great deals on Google-centric products and we expect this year to be much of the same. That includes notable deals on the latest from Samsung, Google, TCL, and others:

General Tech:

Fashion:

Home Goods:

