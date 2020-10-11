Best

Google Pixel 5 Cases

2020

It may be hard to pick the best Pixel 5 case because there will be so many options. Whether you want a ruggedly handsome heavy duty case, a super slim and stylish case, or something in between like the perfectly balanced Caseology Parallax, these are the best Google Pixel 5 cases to be found right now.



Staff pick

This mesmerizing case has protected my last two Pixels with grace, and the colorways for the Pixel 5 are quite fetching. The Aqua Green will fit the green Pixel 5 perfectly while Burgundy and Navy Blue jazz up the black Pixel 5. $15 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty case without a heavy-duty price, Tudia has been the go-to for years. The Merge Series gives you the impact protection and grip of a flexible TPU sleeve with the sturdiness of a polycarbonate back. $12 at Amazon This slim case won’t but up your new Pixel 5, but it will add extra grip thanks to its triangular grooves. You still get some air cushions in the corners to protect against drops, but no bulkiness. $13 at Amazon If you hate cases, Totallee is for you. This ultra-thin Google Pixel 5 case comes in clear or black and is so thin and comfortable you’ll forget your phone even has a case on. $30 at Amazon Google’s fabric cases are luxurious and eco-friendly, crafted from 70% recycled materials, and given a microfiber lining to keep the Pixel 5 in place and free of scratches. $40 at Amazon Need a heavy-duty case that has a function beyond being a tank? Supcase built a beefy kickstand and a screen protector into this ruggedly handsome case. From $20 at Amazon This super slim Google Pixel 5 case won’t give you much drop protection, but it’ll add grip and a cool color while also protecting your new Pixel from scratches and scuffs. $12 at Amazon This case is a lot more understated that the bold colors of the Parallax, but it will stand the test of time. Legion cases are some of Caseology’s most dependable and I’m grateful it’s available for the Pixel 5. $15 at Amazon

$16 at Walmart Want to let that mint green of the metallic sheen of your Pixel 5 be on full display while still keeping it protecting from dents and dings? TopACE’s clear case has you covered. $7 at Amazon Ghostek’s Google Pixel 5 case may be more translucent than transparent, but it still lets the Pixel branding shine through while protecting it from nasty drops and scrapes. $15 at Amazon What this case lacks in fun colors it makes up for in grip and a slim profile. The diamond texture across the back should add grip no matter which way you hold it, and there’s also hatching across the sides. $8 at Amazon Who needs to carry a separate wallet when there are great leather folios out there like this? Available in four colors, you can fit two cards plus cash inside the cover, which doubles as a kickstand. $11 at Amazon

What are the best cases for your Pixel 5?

The Google Pixel 5 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of the year and I’m pleased to see name-brand cases like Ghostek, Totallee, and Caseology available right out of the gate. The Caseology Parallax, in particular, is an excellent Google Pixel 5 case because not only does it offer air cushion impact protection and a nice lip around the camera, it has undeniable style. Skip the boring black and get you something bold, like the gold-accented Navy Blue, and the Aqua Green with a green Pixel 5 will look killer!

If you need something a little slimmer we’d recommend the excellent Anccer Colorful Series, which comes in a black that matches the matte black Pixel 5 perfectly and a vivid blue for those of us who need something cooler. We’ll see more cases over the coming months, but with such great Google Pixel 5 cases available right now, why wait?