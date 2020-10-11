Best Google Pixel 4a 5G Cases 2020

Best

Best Pixel 4a 5G Cases

Android Central

2020

While the Pixel 4a 5G isn’t going to be winning any beauty contests, the best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases will jazz up this affordable 5G phone. Protecting your investment is paramount, but let’s get real, life’s too short for boring phone cases. Thankfully, these Pixel 4a 5G cases are anything but boring.



Tudia’s Merge Series has been protecting Pixels big and small for years, and if you need some heavy duty support for your Pixel 4a 5G from Day One, this case will do the job for less than a large pizza. $12 at Amazon Like the Pixel 4a, we’re not getting any fun colors for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, so why not grab a colorful case to pick up the slack? The Colorful Series is so thin you’ll forget it’s there, but it still adds a bit of grip. $12 at Amazon If you can’t settle on one cool color for your Pixel 4a 5G case, check out the Parallax, which gives you two fun colors in one case. I’m a sucker for the Burgundy/Rose Gold, but there’s also a two-tone Aqua Green that’s quite fetching, too. From $14 at Amazon See the bright red strips in the corners of this case? That’s a shock-absorbing gel, which should help your Pixel 4a 5G survive 8-foot drops. There’s also a built-in kickstand near the bottom of the case. $15 at Amazon This folio case has slots for three cards and a cash flap inside, but you also get an extra card slot on the front of the case for cards you use most often like a student ID. $11 at Amazon If you don’t mind a little extra bulk, Spigen’s heavy-duty case is rated to withstand repeated drops without letting your Pixel 4a 5G shatter, and there’s a kickstand built into the plastic back for break room binges. From $15 at Amazon This slim case will add grip and a little bit of style while guarding your Google Pixel 4a 5G from scratches and drops, and it also comes with two screen protector films to protect the front of the phone, too. $9 at Amazon This leather-backed case gives you a rich feel on the back while still offering up the better grip and protection of TPU on the bumper. The Newborn Series comes in four colors, including red and a dashing blue. $16 at Amazon Spigen’s hybrid clear case gives you the option to either get a completely clear bumper or a matte black bumper to hide the awkward angles you usually see on clear case around the sides. From $12 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4a 5G doesn’t get a sexy minty green color like the Google Pixel 5, but these cases can give us plenty of style and add an extra layer (or two) of protection while they do. The Tudia DualShield gives us cyan blue and rose gold while also being sturdy enough to last for years, but if you’re after more subdued colors, the Simisoo Vintage Leather wallet case has a deep teal, burgundy, and a creamy tan.

If your tastes skew more towards the thin, the GESMA TPU Case isn’t very colorful, but it adds tons of grip without bulking up your new Pixel. We’ll see more cases for the Pixel 4a 5G arrive in the next few weeks, but given the odd release cycle of the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G this year, some name-brand case makers might skip it and only release cases for the Pixel 5.

Now that you’ve protected the back of your Google Pixel 4a 5G, make sure you grab a great screen protectorto keep the Gorilla Glass intact and scratch-free.