Apple’s AirTag item trackers reportedly delayed until March of 2021

If you’ve been holding out hope that Apple’s October 13 event will include the announcement of the long-rumored AirTag item trackers, things aren’t shaping up in your favor. A new rumor today claims that AirTags have been delayed until March of 2021.

Jon Prosser reports on Twitter that he’s hearing from his sources that “Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021.” This comes after a previous report indicated that the AirTag item trackers could be released alongside the iPhone 12 this month.

AirTags have been rumored for over a year now, and Apple even referenced the item trackers in a support video published back in April. AirTags will allow customers to locate real-world objects — like keys or suitcases — in the Find My app. The tags will use the offline features introduced in iOS 13 last year to allow anyone’s device to be able to detect the tracker signal.

AirTags will use ultra-wideband technology to allow the phone to accurately determine their location in space and show a virtual pin-marker in an augmented reality interface. Essentially, AirTags will compete directly with similar products from companies like Tile.

You can learn more about AirTags in our full roundup right here. Are you disappointed by today’s news of yet another delay? Let us know down in the comments!

