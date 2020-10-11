Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 12 predicted to be most popular model of new lineup: analyst

The upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is expected to be the most popular model of the new smartphone lineup, according to frequently reliable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo.
The iPhone 12 is expected to be available in four SKUs. The first being a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models (the Pro and non-Pro) and a new 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Kuo predicts that the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be the most popular. He notes that this prediction is reflected in Apple’s shipment proportions.
For instance, 20 percent of the iPhone 12 units will be of the new 5.4-inch model, while 20 percent is allocated for the iPhone 12 Pro, and another 20 percent is allocated for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The standard iPhone 12 will represent 40 percent of the total shipments, which indicates that it will be the most popular model. Kuo notes that although the 5.4-inch model will be the cheapest option, many consumers may find the screen too small, making the standard iPhone 12 the perfect model for them.
It’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed about the smartphones, but Apple will be revealing the new lineup during its October 13th virtual event.
Along with the new iPhone 12, we may also see new over-ear headphones that are rumoured to be called AirPods Studio, Apple’s Tile-like AirTags and possibly even a new, smaller version of the HomePod.
